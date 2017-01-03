Searchers looking for missing 6-year-old Aurora boy will drain pond

Concerned neighbors were able to collect flyers with a picture and information on missing 6-year-old David Puckett to help spread the news on Jan. 2, 2017 in Denver. An undated photo of 6-year-old Aurora boy David Puckett, who has been missing since New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2016, when he wandered away from home.

