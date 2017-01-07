Salazar Foundation and HUNI support N...

Salazar Foundation and HUNI support North classrooms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

The Salazar Family Foundation, founded in 1999 by Rob and Lola Salazar, has an established mission to encourage Denver-area students to achieve their educational goals. In partnership with HUNI, Denver North Facility/Administration, and North High School Alumni Association, the Salazar Family Foundation has provided additional educational opportunities through a significant financial commitment via a classroom grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Feb '11) 23 min CDighta 26,256
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min River Tam 43,791
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 53 min tbird19482 26,629
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 1 hr T Jay 20
News Piles of poop shut down Railyard Dog Park in De... 1 hr Rolija 3
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 1 hr Annita 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Annita 699
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC