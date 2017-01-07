Salazar Foundation and HUNI support North classrooms
The Salazar Family Foundation, founded in 1999 by Rob and Lola Salazar, has an established mission to encourage Denver-area students to achieve their educational goals. In partnership with HUNI, Denver North Facility/Administration, and North High School Alumni Association, the Salazar Family Foundation has provided additional educational opportunities through a significant financial commitment via a classroom grant.
