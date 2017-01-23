RTD: Buses, Trains Are Safer Than Ever Despite Recent Stabbing, Assault
Over recent weeks, there have been a series of high-profile crimes on Regional Transportation District buses in the Denver metro area, including a stabbing, an assault and a case of indecent exposure. Yet an RTD spokesman argues that despite such regrettable incidents, the district's buses, trains and assorted properties are safe - and getting safer all the time.
