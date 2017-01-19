RTD bus routes extended, detoured by ...

RTD bus routes extended, detoured by Women's March on Denver

4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

RTD bus routes in the Denver area will be detoured Friday and Saturday as the district provides backups and alters service for the Women's March on Denver. Some regional bus routes will be detoured and some Light Rail Service extended because of the event, which is expected to draw thousands, the district said in a news release.

