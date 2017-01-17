Rosehouse Will Blossom on "Weirdo South Broadway" in February

A partner in R.L. Linden & Co ., a locally formulated all-natural and non-toxic beauty line, Flanagan-Till will soon fill that exacting role in the South Broadway space recently vacated by the eclectic boutique Ironwood with a new venture she's calling Rosehouse. But even as she transforms the space according to her herbalist's vision, she hopes the essence of Ironwood's magical presence will continue to breathe life into the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.