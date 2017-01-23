Right house, wrong family: Denver agrees to pay $1.6M for mistaken...
From left: Daniel Martinez Jr., his sons Jonathan and Daniel III, attorney Kathryn Stimson, Max Martinez and Nathan Martinez after a court hearing. A warrantless raid by Denver police went awry even before officers kicked down the door of a house that a tipster told them was occupied by men running a brothel and selling drugs.
