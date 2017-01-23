Right house, wrong family: Denver agr...

Right house, wrong family: Denver agrees to pay $1.6M for mistaken...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

From left: Daniel Martinez Jr., his sons Jonathan and Daniel III, attorney Kathryn Stimson, Max Martinez and Nathan Martinez after a court hearing. A warrantless raid by Denver police went awry even before officers kicked down the door of a house that a tipster told them was occupied by men running a brothel and selling drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 1 hr tbird19482 59
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 26,821
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 44,224
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 3 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ... 14 hr drippinggranny69 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sun ryan 702
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - FBI questions ex-wif... (Aug '07) Sun CareyDobbin 276
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC