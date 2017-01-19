Republican lawmakers reject money for...

Republican lawmakers reject money for suicide mitigation project at state mental health hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Republican lawmakers rejected a $235,109 request from Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration to mitigate a suicide risk at the state's mental health hospital, questioning the cost of the project. The Capital Development Committee declined to recommend the project in a 3-3 vote Thursday morning that split along partisan lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 1 hr Respect71 33
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 44,058
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 26,788
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 2 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mexicans (Mar '14) 3 hr Assquatch 115
Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ... 5 hr joanNYadoptees 1
Ban the user above you game (Oct '11) 5 hr joanNYadoptees 2,824
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC