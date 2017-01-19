Republican lawmakers reject money for suicide mitigation project at state mental health hospitals
Republican lawmakers rejected a $235,109 request from Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration to mitigate a suicide risk at the state's mental health hospital, questioning the cost of the project. The Capital Development Committee declined to recommend the project in a 3-3 vote Thursday morning that split along partisan lines.
