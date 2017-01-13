Religious, community groups join call...

Religious, community groups join call for criminal justice reform in Denver

A coalition of 150 congregations and faith leaders are joining the Denver Justice Project and the Colorado Latino Forum in a call for police accountability and criminal justice reform. Together Colorado is calling for 1,000 people to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shorter Community AME Church, 3100 Richard Allen Court.

