Religious, community groups join call for criminal justice reform in Denver
A coalition of 150 congregations and faith leaders are joining the Denver Justice Project and the Colorado Latino Forum in a call for police accountability and criminal justice reform. Together Colorado is calling for 1,000 people to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shorter Community AME Church, 3100 Richard Allen Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|lides
|43,918
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|26,723
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|12 hr
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|20 hr
|CNL555552
|3
|Lookin For Tar
|Thu
|Xca
|71
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC