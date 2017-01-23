Racial and sexual discrimination alleged at Denver life insurance company
Kimberly Funchess, left, and La'Tonya Ford, right, are two of seven plaintiffs in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Jackson National Life Insurance Company, on Jan. 16, 2017 in Denver. The two women, who were top performers in their divisions, both lost their jobs after being transferred to the Denver office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Respect71
|44,212
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|1 hr
|Respect71
|58
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|26,820
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ...
|10 hr
|drippinggranny69
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|ryan
|702
|9NEWS - Top News Article - FBI questions ex-wif... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|CareyDobbin
|276
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Sun
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC