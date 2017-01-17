Police seeking RTD bus assault suspect

DENVER Police are seeking the public's help to locate a suspect in the assault of a passenger on an RTD bus last month. Denver police said the suspect attacked a woman on a bus that was stopped at West Fifth Avenue and North Federal Boulevard at about 7 p.m. Dec. 12. The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man who is about 5'10" tall.

