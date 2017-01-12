Police search for suspects in northeast Denver killing
Denver Police are asking the public for information on a deadly shooting Jan. 11 at the Crossings Apartment Complex on 13880 E. Albrook Drive. Officers responded to a call at the Montbello housing development the night of Jan. 11 and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds there.
