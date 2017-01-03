Players Club Killing One of Eight Slayings, Attacks at Colorado Strip Clubs
Update: Yet another high-profile killing has taken place outside a Denver-area strip club, the latest involving a man reportedly shot to death by a security guard at an Adams County venue. The location: Players Club, at 6710 Federal Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
