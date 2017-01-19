Pioneering Social Impact Bonds for chronically homeless
Denver is the ninth city in the U.S. to initiate social impact bonds , but it is the first to use them to address the issues of the chronically homeless. "The results of this work will be of nationwide importance," said Cathy Alderman, vice president of communications and public policy for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless , the initiative's primary service provider partner.
