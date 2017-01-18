PETA rewards Denver firefighters for saving dogs from icy ponds with vegan cookies
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is recognizing Denver firefighters for using their lifesaving ice-rescue skills to save man's best friend. Or in this case, three best friends, and some humans who fell in trying to rescue them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|Ethan
|12
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Richie G
|114
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|3 hr
|Richie G
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|44,046
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|26,782
|BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|Vincent
|6
|Lookin For Tar
|3 hr
|Loca
|73
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC