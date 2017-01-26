Pedestrian killed in west Denver car crash
Northbound Federal Blvd at 14th still closed due to auto/pedestrian crash w/ fatality. The crash happened at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue, according to a 7:03 a.m. Denver police tweet.
