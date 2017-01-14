Pedestrian injured in hit & run near ...

Pedestrian injured in hit & run near Federal Blvd. in Denver

Denver police closed off the intersection of Federal Blvd. and W. Holden Place after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening. The victim was transported with "serious injuries," although Denver police technician Raquel Lopez said the extent of the injuries are not fully known yet.

