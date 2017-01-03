Our 6 Favorite Jazz Spots for Every Occasion
As Denver grows into a major city, arts and culture will expand as fast as the population. To get the full experience of a city, check out the jazz spots as they have been a hub for the city's musicians, artists and free thinkers collect throughout the decades.
