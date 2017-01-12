One columnist's prediction: Colorado legislature will get it done
Members of the State House are sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, during the opening day of the 2017 Colorado State Legislature at the State Capitol in Denver. The thing is, there's a good chance the split legislature could actually come together this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Flordia Gator
|43,944
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 min
|tbird19482
|26,732
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|23 hr
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Fri
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|Fri
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Fri
|CNL555552
|3
|Lookin For Tar
|Thu
|Xca
|71
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC