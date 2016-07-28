New legislative session brings $500B ...

New legislative session brings $500B deficit, uncertainty

12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. With one eye on a $500 million state budget gap and the other on Washington, Hickenlooper and a split Colorado Legislature enter the 2017 lawmaking session with little expectation of fiscal reform and plenty of uncertainty over transportation, the state's Medicaid bills, affordable housing and illegal pot sales.

