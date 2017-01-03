National Western Stock Show Parade canceled ahead of snowstorm
Longhorns move along 17th Street during the annual National Western Stock Show Parade on Jan. 8, 2015, in downtown Denver. A looming snow storm has knocked the annual kick-off parade for the National Western Stock Show off the rails.
