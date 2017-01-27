Murder suspect arrested in Denver man's shooting death
Denver police have arrested a 38-year-old man in the Wednesday shooting death of a man on Morrison Road, police say. Keith Leonard Lamebull is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Benjamin Lorenzo, according to a Friday news release by Doug Schepman, Denver police spokesman.
