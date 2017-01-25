Meet Mike Johnston, Fast-Rising Political Star Running for Colorado Governor
Less than a month after the start of 2017, we've already got a candidate in Colorado's race for governor circa 2018. Last week, former state senator Mike Johnston, a Democrat, formally launched his campaign, and he's already running hard to succeed John Hickenlooper as the state's chief executive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|lides
|44,331
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|5 hr
|Respect71
|73
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|26,843
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Kim
|52
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|me like good hax
|703
|Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ...
|Tue
|ColinBeer
|1
|If you are a white person and a Democrat . . .
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC