Meet Jay and Jerry Jaramillo, Two of the Street-Smart Artists of Artopia 2017

Get ready for the arty party of the year: Artopia 2017 , Westword 's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will return on Saturday, February 25. And this round, we're bringing style off the streets and into City Hall, where we'll commemorate four of Denver's most iconic strips - Larimer, Santa Fe, Federal and Colfax - as well as the city's best street artists. Among the artists representing Santa Fe are Jay and Jerry Jaramillo, a pair who show that talent can run in a family.

