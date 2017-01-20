Meet Jay and Jerry Jaramillo, Two of the Street-Smart Artists of Artopia 2017
Get ready for the arty party of the year: Artopia 2017 , Westword 's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will return on Saturday, February 25. And this round, we're bringing style off the streets and into City Hall, where we'll commemorate four of Denver's most iconic strips - Larimer, Santa Fe, Federal and Colfax - as well as the city's best street artists. Among the artists representing Santa Fe are Jay and Jerry Jaramillo, a pair who show that talent can run in a family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin For Tar
|54 min
|Xca
|71
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|43,877
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Hekp
|99
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|26,692
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|12 hr
|uh huh
|21
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|Dahli
|111
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Jan 9
|tbird19482
|13
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC