Man who allegedly started a fire using a Molotov cocktail charged with arson
Martin Schenck faces charges alleging he used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at his Denver home in early January Martin Schenck was charged with use of an explosive device and arson after he allegedly used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at his Denver home in early January, according to the Denver District Attorney's office. Police found four weapons and six additional Molotov cocktails at the 59-year-old's home on Irving Street a block north of Exposition Avenue on Jan. 8. A Molotov cocktail is a crude incendiary device that typically uses a bottle filled with flammable liquid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|1 hr
|Respect71
|33
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,058
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|26,788
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|2 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Assquatch
|115
|Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ...
|5 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Ban the user above you game (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|2,824
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC