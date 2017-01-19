Man who allegedly started a fire using a Molotov cocktail charged with arson

Martin Schenck faces charges alleging he used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at his Denver home in early January Martin Schenck was charged with use of an explosive device and arson after he allegedly used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at his Denver home in early January, according to the Denver District Attorney's office. Police found four weapons and six additional Molotov cocktails at the 59-year-old's home on Irving Street a block north of Exposition Avenue on Jan. 8. A Molotov cocktail is a crude incendiary device that typically uses a bottle filled with flammable liquid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.