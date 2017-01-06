Man wanted in New Year's Day murder in Denver arrested
A man who had been sought in the shotgun murder of a 35-year-old man at the doorstep of his Denver apartment on New Year's Day has been arrested. Aaron Espinosa was arrested Wednesday for investigation of first-degree murder in Hugo Ramirez's death following an argument at 11:30 p.m. in the Loretto Heights apartment complex in the 3400 block of South Lowell Boulevard, according to police and family members.
