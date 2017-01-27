Man steals Good Samaritan's car after...

Man steals Good Samaritan's car after fatal crash, then drives into home during police chase

10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver Police have a homicide suspect in custody after a carjacking and police chase led to crash in Denver early on Jan. 27, 2017. A man who crawled from the icy water after a stolen Jeep crashed into the Platte River, killing a woman, stole a Cadillac from a Good Samaritan, led Denver police on a high-speed chase before police intentionally rammed the stolen car, which then slammed into a home early Friday morning.

