Man steals Good Samaritan's car after fatal crash, then drives into home during police chase
Denver Police have a homicide suspect in custody after a carjacking and police chase led to crash in Denver early on Jan. 27, 2017. A man who crawled from the icy water after a stolen Jeep crashed into the Platte River, killing a woman, stole a Cadillac from a Good Samaritan, led Denver police on a high-speed chase before police intentionally rammed the stolen car, which then slammed into a home early Friday morning.
