Lack of accountability for three related major projects in Denver
The Federal Highway Administration, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the City and County of Denver have done a fine job of segmenting a number of interrelated projects, specifically the Interstate 70 central Denver project, the Platte to Park Hill stormwater project, and the City Park Golf Course stormwater retention project. As a result, there is no cumulative impact analysis of how these projects together will have far-reaching social, economic and environmental effects for all of Denver and the metropolitan area.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|59
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|26,821
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|44,224
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|3 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ...
|14 hr
|drippinggranny69
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|ryan
|702
|9NEWS - Top News Article - FBI questions ex-wif... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|CareyDobbin
|276
