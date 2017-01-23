Lack of accountability for three related major projects in Denver

The Federal Highway Administration, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the City and County of Denver have done a fine job of segmenting a number of interrelated projects, specifically the Interstate 70 central Denver project, the Platte to Park Hill stormwater project, and the City Park Golf Course stormwater retention project. As a result, there is no cumulative impact analysis of how these projects together will have far-reaching social, economic and environmental effects for all of Denver and the metropolitan area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.