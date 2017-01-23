Lack of accountability for three rela...

Lack of accountability for three related major projects in Denver

Denver Post

The Federal Highway Administration, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the City and County of Denver have done a fine job of segmenting a number of interrelated projects, specifically the Interstate 70 central Denver project, the Platte to Park Hill stormwater project, and the City Park Golf Course stormwater retention project. As a result, there is no cumulative impact analysis of how these projects together will have far-reaching social, economic and environmental effects for all of Denver and the metropolitan area.

Denver, CO

