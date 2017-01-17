Johnston pledges debt-free college
Former State Sen. Mike Johnston is kicking off his quest for the Democratic party's gubernatorial nomination by promising to provide two years of debt-free college to Coloradans who volunteer for the state. Johnston is a former high school principal and Obama education advisor.
