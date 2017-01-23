'I've Shed More Tears Over Those Cubs': Man Sentenced Shooting Bears
New Research Aims To Extend Lifespan Of Dogs, Are Humans Next? A Labrador retriever living in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood may soon be on the cutting edge of aging research. 'I've Shed More Tears Over Those Cubs': Man Sentenced Shooting Bears A Jefferson County judge has sentenced an Evergreen man to two years of probation for shooting two bears outside his home in September 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|44,257
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|65
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,828
|Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ...
|7 hr
|ColinBeer
|1
|If you are a white person and a Democrat . . .
|11 hr
|Inquisitor
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mon
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ...
|Mon
|drippinggranny69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC