'I've Shed More Tears Over Those Cubs...

'I've Shed More Tears Over Those Cubs': Man Sentenced Shooting Bears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

New Research Aims To Extend Lifespan Of Dogs, Are Humans Next? A Labrador retriever living in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood may soon be on the cutting edge of aging research. 'I've Shed More Tears Over Those Cubs': Man Sentenced Shooting Bears A Jefferson County judge has sentenced an Evergreen man to two years of probation for shooting two bears outside his home in September 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Terra Firma 44,257
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 2 hr tbird19482 65
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 26,828
Code "BeerLegend" Gets 20% off tickets to Mile ... 7 hr ColinBeer 1
If you are a white person and a Democrat . . . 11 hr Inquisitor 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mon Recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ... Mon drippinggranny69 2
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC