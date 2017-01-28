Iranian couple, Syrian mother and baby stopped at DIA as protesters...

Married doctors from Iran on their way home to Portland, and a mother and her infant daughter back from Syria, were detained for about two hours Saturday by border patrol officers at Denver International Airport after a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, then quietly released to continue their travels amid a larger protest in the heart of the airport terminal against the policies that stopped them. Agents stopped to question Dr. Abolfazi Mehdizadeh Kashi, 62, and his wife, Dr. Shahla Chaichian, 61, shortly after disembarking from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt.

