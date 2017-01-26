Inside Five More of Denver's Most Fam...

Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes

Our recent post spotlighting five of Denver's most famous zip codes used data and graphics from Esri.com , whose zip code look-up feature offers demographic information about the areas in question that go well beyond mere dollars and cents. Details include percentages of renters and homeowners, as well as age and income specifics that lead to a better understanding of who lives where and what they do at work and play.

