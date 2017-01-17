Input on Interstate 25 widening north of Monument to Lone Tree sought at two public meetings | Co...
Looking north towards Castle Rock Thursday, Deceber 22, 2016 as heavy traffic moves along I-25 which is two lanes in each direction. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette The public will have a chance to learn about the planned widening of Interstate 25 north of Monument and voice an opinion on how the work should proceed at a pair of meetings next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
