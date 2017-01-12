Il Porcellino

Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veteran Denver chefs Brian Albano and Bill Miner switched gears from catering careers to open an Italian salumeria in the Berkeley neighborhood in October 2015. Turning whole Colorado hogs into traditional cured meats and other charcuterie products, Miner and Albano have already carved out a considerable following of pork lovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.