I-70 project through northeast Denver receives final approval from Federal Highway Administration
A rendering released in August 2016 shows the section of an expanded Interstate 70 that would have a 4-acre cover on top. Federal officials on Thursday gave the official green light to the controversial $1.2 billion plan to expand Interstate 70 through northeast Denver and Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|33 min
|tbird19482
|32
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|45 min
|tbird19482
|44,055
|Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ...
|50 min
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Ban the user above you game (Oct '11)
|54 min
|joanNYadoptees
|2,824
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|56 min
|tbird19482
|26,787
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Ethan
|12
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Richie G
|114
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC