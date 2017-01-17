How two small cities became the kings...

How two small cities became the kings of cannabis in the Denver metro area

There are 1 comment on the Denver Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled How two small cities became the kings of cannabis in the Denver metro area. In it, Denver Post reports that:

The downtown strip of Edgewater is scattered with local shops and a mural on the side of the Providence Tavern on January 4, 2017 in Edgewater, Colorado. Edgewater is the very picture of suburbia, with its quiet collection of modest, single-family homes perched along tree-lined streets on the western shore of Sloan's Lake in Jefferson County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Say it aint so Moe

Sherwood, ND

#1 4 hrs ago
Blue sky in the morning, pothead's delight;
Gray sky in the morning, pothead's delight!

Colorado is a pothead's delight - Denver is a sanctuary city! Potheads and illegals WELCOME!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 2 hr Respect71 15
Mexicans (Mar '14) 3 hr Victor Y 113
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr lides 44,022
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 26,760
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 11 hr Phillip 701
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 15 hr ReeDonna Landon 11
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Jan 13 Lroue 22
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC