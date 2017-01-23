How and Where to Celebrate the Chines...

How and Where to Celebrate the Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean New Year in Denver

You're in luck; on January 28, Denver's Asian community will observe the Lunar New Year, an important celebration in many Asian countries that is attended by a number of different traditions representing a fresh start. Here's a primer on the festival as observed in China, Vietnam and Korea - and how to celebrate those versions of the new year here in Denver, including the requisite feasting.

