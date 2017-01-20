Hotel Indigo opening will add 180 hotel rooms to downtown Denver
Barkly stands guard at downtown Denver's newest hotel, Hotel Indigo, on Jan. 19, 2017. The 180-room upscale hotel is located inside Union Tower West, one of the new buildings sprouting up behind Union Station.
