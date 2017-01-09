Hoping for compromise as Colorado readies its 2017 legislative session
Colorado's lawmakers will convene in Denver Wednesday to try and resolve some of the state's most pressing issues: a better K-12 and higher education system; improved transportation and infrastructure; and increased availability of affordable housing. Such progress will take major compromise, as again this session Republicans hold sway in the Senate, while Democrats hold power in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|21 min
|Dahli
|111
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Sammy
|97
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|tbird19482
|43,824
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|tbird19482
|26,644
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|13
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,268
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|16 hr
|Tolmarah
|91
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC