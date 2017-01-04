Homeless veterans' center in Five Points faces eviction unless VA comes up with unpaid rent
The owners of a building in Denver's Five Points neighborhood that houses a center for homeless veterans have said they will evict them unless the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs comes up with unpaid rent. The VA, however, says it has actually overpaid The Matthews Center LLC, which also houses the Bo Matthews Center for Excellence at 3030 Downing St., to the tune of about $60,000 over the five years it has been there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|47 min
|tbird19482
|26,590
|Piles of poop shut down Railyard Dog Park in De...
|1 hr
|roguespeare
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|43,700
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Snow dayz
|90
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|4 hr
|Snow dayz
|19
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|demarco
|697
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|26,248
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC