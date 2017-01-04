Homeless veterans' center in Five Poi...

Homeless veterans' center in Five Points faces eviction unless VA comes up with unpaid rent

Read more: Denver Post

The owners of a building in Denver's Five Points neighborhood that houses a center for homeless veterans have said they will evict them unless the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs comes up with unpaid rent. The VA, however, says it has actually overpaid The Matthews Center LLC, which also houses the Bo Matthews Center for Excellence at 3030 Downing St., to the tune of about $60,000 over the five years it has been there.

