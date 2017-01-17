Hickenlooper floats pot sales tax hik...

Hickenlooper floats pot sales tax hike to bridge school funding gap

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper during his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol Jan. 12, 2017. Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday asked Colorado lawmakers for a 50 percent increase in sales taxes on recreational marijuana starting July 1 to send an additional $42 million to public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 26,778
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 44,039
Lookin For Tar 5 hr Snow dayz 72
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 6 hr Respect71 25
BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14) Tue Brad 5
Mexicans (Mar '14) Tue Victor Y 113
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... Tue Say it aint so Moe 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC