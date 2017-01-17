Hickenlooper floats pot sales tax hike to bridge school funding gap
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper during his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol Jan. 12, 2017. Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday asked Colorado lawmakers for a 50 percent increase in sales taxes on recreational marijuana starting July 1 to send an additional $42 million to public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
