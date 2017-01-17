Happy New Beer

Happy New Beer

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

And now, for something completely differenta to pay homage to the time you likely have off work to celebrate the holidays, and to help you usher in days which are incrementally longer, I have devoted this column to sampling dark, rich winter beers from breweries across Colorado that you can find at local liquor stores like Molly's, Cask and Craft, Bogeys or Argonaut Liquors. This beer tasted like biscuit malt, with a moderate bitterness, light aroma of hops and yeast and a lovely red color, all redolent of a classic English Extra Special Bitter style beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 2 hr Respect71 15
Mexicans (Mar '14) 3 hr Victor Y 113
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr lides 44,022
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 26,760
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... 4 hr Say it aint so Moe 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 11 hr Phillip 701
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 15 hr ReeDonna Landon 11
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC