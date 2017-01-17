Happy New Beer
And now, for something completely differenta to pay homage to the time you likely have off work to celebrate the holidays, and to help you usher in days which are incrementally longer, I have devoted this column to sampling dark, rich winter beers from breweries across Colorado that you can find at local liquor stores like Molly's, Cask and Craft, Bogeys or Argonaut Liquors. This beer tasted like biscuit malt, with a moderate bitterness, light aroma of hops and yeast and a lovely red color, all redolent of a classic English Extra Special Bitter style beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|2 hr
|Respect71
|15
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Victor Y
|113
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|lides
|44,022
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|26,760
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|4 hr
|Say it aint so Moe
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|Phillip
|701
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|ReeDonna Landon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC