Grilled Cheese Festival Coming to Denver in April

Via the Facebook event page , the Grilled Cheese Festival at the McNichols Building on April 12 will feature grilled cheese sandwiches from some of Denver's top chefs, signature cocktails, local beer and wine, a silent auction, and more, all in support of the Imagination Library of Denver. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. and general admission tickets cost $45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.