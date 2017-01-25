Golden Triangle Creative District hir...

Golden Triangle Creative District hires executive director

Denver Post

The Golden Triangle Partnership has announced that Leslie Horna has been selected to lead a newly formed creative district in the arts- and government-heavy Denver neighborhood on the cusp of downtown. The Golden Triangle Creative District was born in June 2016 when it was awarded status by Colorado Creative Industries and given a $40,000 grant.

Denver, CO

