Golden Triangle Creative District hires executive director
The Golden Triangle Partnership has announced that Leslie Horna has been selected to lead a newly formed creative district in the arts- and government-heavy Denver neighborhood on the cusp of downtown. The Golden Triangle Creative District was born in June 2016 when it was awarded status by Colorado Creative Industries and given a $40,000 grant.
Read more at Denver Post.
