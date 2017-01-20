Fundraiser for sexually abused Cambod...

Fundraiser for sexually abused Cambodian kids

Rosie Chase will soon make her third trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to participate in the rescue of marginalized, sexually abused "throw-away" children. Offering financial and moral support to her effort, about 30 people turned out for "Jambodia," a fundraising event held at Tenn Street Coffee, 4418 Tennyson St, on January 14. Scott Johnson, founder of The Hoagies, a favorite NW Denver band, organized the event.

