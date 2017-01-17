Former Denver child prostitute sues f...

Former Denver child prostitute sues filmmaker for revealing her identity in "Tricked"

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A former child prostitute forced into the business by her mother and later identified by a Denver police officer in a documentary about the sex trade is suing the filmmaker and Netflix for distributing it, according to a federal lawsuit. Using the pseudonym Jane Roe, the woman said Denver Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 7 min Respect71 19
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 17 min tbird19482 26,769
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 28 min tbird19482 44,030
BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14) 2 hr Brad 5
Mexicans (Mar '14) 12 hr Victor Y 113
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... 13 hr Say it aint so Moe 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 20 hr Phillip 701
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC