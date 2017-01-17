Five of Denver's Smallest and Newest Coffee Shops That Roast Their Own Beans
Coffee shops that roast theiir own beans, like Hunter Bay in Arvada, are springing up all over the metro area. The secret to small-batch or craft coffee roasting is flexibility - because while mass production facilities are trying to carbon-copy their signature blends, the coffee geeks are trying to improve with each batch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 min
|tbird19482
|26,781
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|23 min
|Respect71
|44,044
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|54 min
|Respect71
|27
|Lookin For Tar
|9 hr
|Snow dayz
|72
|BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Brad
|5
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Victor Y
|113
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|Tue
|Say it aint so Moe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC