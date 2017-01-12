First Look: STK Adds Chic Steakhouse and Lounge Concept to Downtown Denver

STK brought its chic steakhouse/nightclub combo to Denver with VIP parties over the weekend as a warm-up for opening to the public tonight. With outposts in posh locations like Ibiza, Milan, Las Vegas and South Beach, the restaurant group still has a commitment to local talent; STK's opening chef is William Tuggle, who headed kitchens big and small here in town - including Stout Street Social , Humboldt and White Lies - before joining the STK team.

