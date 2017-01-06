Eviction threat lifted on homeless veterans' center in Five Points

A resource center for homeless veterans will remain in its Five Points location in Denver under a tentative deal brokered between the building's owner and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Part of the settlement between the VA and The Matthews Center LLC, which owns 3030 Downing St. where the resource center was located, includes rescinding an eviction threat to close the facility at the end of its lease this month .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.