Electric bike-maker Haibike relocating headquarters to Denver
Haibike, a German maker of electric bicycles, said Monday it will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Simi Valley, Calif., to southeast Denver. "Colorado is a forward-thinking, technology-driven state that places a high value on outdoor recreation.
