eFolder to move home base from Atlanta to Denver

Atlanta-based eFolder, a provider of cloud-based backup storage, will move its headquarters to Denver, which beat out San Francisco, Wichita and Salt Lake City for the relocation. The company currently has 15 workers in Denver and plans to add another 108 jobs paying an average annual wage of $100,278, according to an application the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved in September for $2.6 million in job growth incentives.

